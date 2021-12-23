Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VB opened at $223.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.85.

