Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.