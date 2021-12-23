Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

QUAL opened at $142.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

