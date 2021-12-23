PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.92. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

