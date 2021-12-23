Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.59

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.70. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

