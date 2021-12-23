Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 2,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

