Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 6,110 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

J stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,015. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.63.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

