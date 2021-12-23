Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $54.00 price target from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 105.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 375,173 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $6,018,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

