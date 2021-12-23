PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAB. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,867,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

