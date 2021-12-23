Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.31). Approximately 814,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 873,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.31).

PHAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £104.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

