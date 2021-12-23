Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

