Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 2,250 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50.

PSX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.17. 53,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,224. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.