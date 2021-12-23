Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells $162,562.50 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00.

PSX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. 53,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 109.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

