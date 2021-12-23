PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.88

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.88 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.58 ($0.25). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 18.58 ($0.25), with a volume of 5,708 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.88.

Get PHSC alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.