Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Sells $186,453.84 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 332,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

