Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 3% on Insider Selling

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.95. Approximately 2,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Specifically, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

