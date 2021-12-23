Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops One Day Volume of $133,738.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $802,390.00 and $133,738.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.