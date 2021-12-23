Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

