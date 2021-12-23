Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 27,565 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. 6,218,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,059,635. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $368,411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.