Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $181.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

