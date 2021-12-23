Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

