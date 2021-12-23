Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

IBCP opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $493.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.