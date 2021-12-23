Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $246.44 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $246.44 million and $660,614.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00325457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00139428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003916 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,066,297 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

