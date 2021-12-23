PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $417.93 million and $97.10 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

