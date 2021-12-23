Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.58

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as high as C$4.65. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 71,183 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$472.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

