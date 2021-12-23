POA (POA) Trading 1,203.5% Higher This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
