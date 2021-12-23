PolkaCover Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

