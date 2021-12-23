PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125,493 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 56.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

