PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125,493 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.
