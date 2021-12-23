Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $7.42 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00014626 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and $1.78 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

