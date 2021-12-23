Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 48,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 313,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$10.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

