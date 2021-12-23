Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $348.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.82 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

