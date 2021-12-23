Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Down 50.8%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A) traded down 50.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.48. 21,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 20,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$100.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.63.

About Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.