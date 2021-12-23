Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 7,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 13,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Prime Mining from C$3.90 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

