Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

