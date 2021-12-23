Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.51. Approximately 2,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.