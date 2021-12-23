Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $162.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

