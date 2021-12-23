Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 25,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 5th, David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02.

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 313,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 498,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

