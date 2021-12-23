Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 20,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $4,374,633.30.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 313,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,758. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,686,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.