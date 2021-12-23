Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $251,400.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 313,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,758. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

