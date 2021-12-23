Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Head to Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million 2.18 $4.45 million $1.08 21.00 ResMed $3.20 billion 11.93 $474.51 million $3.41 76.74

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A ResMed 2 5 3 0 2.10

ResMed has a consensus target price of $244.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.60%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 10.77% 20.30% 10.43% ResMed 14.92% 28.46% 17.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Pro-Dex on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

