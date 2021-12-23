Procaps Group S.A (LON:PROC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Procaps Group S.A (LON:PROC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Procaps Group S.A stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.90). 4,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,043. Procaps Group S.A has a 12 month low of GBX 136.04 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 166 ($2.19).

