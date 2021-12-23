Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,020.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $756,091.72 and approximately $29,020.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Professional Fighters League Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08055273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,607.05 or 0.99995939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007352 BTC.

About Professional Fighters League Fan Token

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

