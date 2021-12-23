ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.73

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 134520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,882 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,697 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 663,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 354,323 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.