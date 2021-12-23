ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Down to $68.91

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.91, but opened at $67.00. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 101 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UYG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

