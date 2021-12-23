Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 15,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 24,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,157. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

