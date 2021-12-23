PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $40.85

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.85, but opened at $39.58. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 80 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

