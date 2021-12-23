Public Mint Price Reaches $0.13 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $73,508.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,766,631 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

