Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,444. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

