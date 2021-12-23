Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.