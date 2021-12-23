PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of PulteGroup worth $101,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

